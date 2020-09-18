Zhang Zhilei has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua's amateur rival Zhang Zhilei has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom.

The Chinese heavyweight, who was defeated at the London 2012 Games by eventual gold medallist Joshua, has since compiled an unbeaten 21-fight record.

Zhang overcame Andriy Rudenko by unanimous decision in his most recent fight in Monte Carlo last year and is currently preparing to return in November in America.

Joshua defeated Zhang in London

"I'm very happy to enter into an agreement with Matchroom," said Zhang. "They are one of the best promoters in the world.

"I'm the best heavyweight coming out of China. I just need an opportunity to become the best in the world, which I strongly believe that Matchroom is able to provide.

"With each of us focused on our part, I wish a happy and successful future together.

Zhang is ranked in the top 15 by the WBO and IBF governing bodies

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "The heavyweight scene couldn't be any hotter right now, so this is the perfect time for Zhilei to get back into action and throw his name into the mix.

"Zhilei is ready to take on all-comers and as he aims for his 22nd win in November, the next step for 'Big Bang' then will be to face his fellow top-class contenders and get in position for a world title shot."