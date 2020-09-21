Conor Benn: Chris Kongo vows to ruin British rival's unbeaten record

Conor Benn could be on a collision course with Chris Kongo

Chris Kongo says Conor Benn's perfect start to his professional career will soon be ruined, if the British rivals stay on course for a welterweight showdown.

The unbeaten 27-year-old produced a dominant stoppage of Luther Clay last month, despite a 16-month absence from the ring, and with Dillian Whyte now managing his career, Kongo hopes to return to action in November.

Benn is expected battle Chris Jenkins for the British title in his next fight, and Kongo has already declared on social media that he wants to be next in line for an explosive encounter against 'The Destroyer'.

Kongo is targeting other domestic rivals after defeating Luther Clay

Kongo told Sky Sports: "I tweeted Conor Benn, I said 'I would love to fight you.' I believe that he's going to win the British title.

"If he can come and defend it with me, we'll get a big domestic clash going on. That would be great to see.

"It's been spoken about a lot of times. A lot of people compare me to Conor Benn and now I've had the fight, my name is out there. People are saying that I'm the best welterweight in the division.

"For me, it's not about believing them, it's about believing in myself, and proving it. That's a fight where I know I can prove it to the people."

Kongo broke down Clay's resistance before ending the fight in clinical fashion with a left hook in the ninth round.

After rejuvenating his career, Kongo wants to quickly establish himself as the best contender in Britain with fights against the undefeated trio of Benn, Josh Kelly and Michael McKinson.

The fight is very easy to make, when I get through my hard fight with Jenkins. We can get it on! — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) September 12, 2020

"Conor Benn says he actively wants to fight me and it's an easy fight to make, so let's see," said Kongo.

"But if I have to become mandatory for the position to fight Conor Benn, I will do that as well. Either way, I want to just get my hands on the British title.

"Me against Benn would be a wicked fight. I believe in myself. I'm big, tall and strong for the weight, and I can only see it going one way, with a knockout ending by Chris Kongo.

"Every little aspect plays a part in my boxing. My experience, my size, and my power. It will be a one-sided fight."

The 147lb division is currently dominated by US-based fighters, with Errol Spence Jr, Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas all holding world titles.

Errol Spence Jr holds the WBC and IBF welterweight titles

And Kongo admits his ultimate ambition is to showcase his skills against one of the biggest names in America.

He said: "I look at them and I say to myself, 'One day, I will be fighting one of them.' I'm looking at them as targets.

"People might think I'm mad looking at them now, but I was looking at them from the start of my career, the top boys in the welterweight division.

"That's my dream. I'm not here to take part, I'm here to takeover."