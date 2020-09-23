Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III: Frank Warren 'looking at' overseas locations to stage WBC title trilogy fight

Tyson Fury's promoter Frank Warren has suggested the trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder could yet take place outside of the UK and USA.

The third WBC heavyweight championship fight between the duo has been targeted for December 19 in Las Vegas, but the lack of an attendance would be problematic.

Fury's UK-based promoter Warren told ITV's Good Morning Britain that it would not be possible to stage the fight without a crowd. "Not a fight of that magnitude," he said.

"Wilder and Fury was the highest grossing fight to ever take place in Vegas. We just can't lose that gate. It's a huge amount of money. We need the gate.

"Or we come up with a scenario where there is a huge site fee from a territory to take it, and we use it to promote their country.

"We are looking at those situations."

Fury's US-based promoter, Top Rank's Bob Arum, previously revealed he is working on a protocol with the Nevada commission that would allow a limited amount of fans to gain entry.

"We are all working as a team to source a date and venue," undefeated WBC champion Fury told ITV.

"Hopefully they will allow crowds in sooner or later. We are all working towards that goal at the moment."

Fury vs Wilder III previously received a bold bid to be staged in Australia on Christmas Day.

Promoter Dean Lonergan told Sky Sports: "I just made the point: 'Bob, if Australia opens up, you could come down here. Here's a budget, here's what it could look like. We've worked together before it would be a great place to do it'."

Fury's trainer Sugarhill Steward told Sky Sports how they were coping with the uncertainty: "Everybody wants to be back working again

"He wants to train for a fight and to compete. His last fight was historical for so many reasons so he wants to get back in there again.

"But he's not breaking dishes or having temper tantrums about it.

"We feed off each other. If I was worried, maybe he'd be worried, and vice versa. We set each other straight. Worrying is wasted energy and that kind of stuff adds stress."