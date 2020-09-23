Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul 'in talks', according to Viddal Riley

Floyd Mayweather is in negotiations to fight YouTube influencer Logan Paul, according to Viddal Riley.

Riley is the only British boxer to be signed to Mayweather Promotions, is trained by Floyd's uncle Jeff and acted as the trainer for KSI, who beat Paul in YouTuber boxing's biggest moment last year.

"Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather? How is this is a thing? I don't understand," Riley said.

"Both guys are in talks. It is not confirmed yet.

"Remember, I get the inside scoop. I hang around the family. It is not confirmed yet but it is in talks."

Mayweather, now aged 43, retired in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record as an all-time boxing great.

Paul lost his only pro boxing match to fellow YouTuber KSI, who Riley insists deserves the opportunity to face Mayweather instead.

"Floyd is fighting the loser of the situation," Riley said. "I like Logan but he did lose - he had a draw then lost. But he is still generating this attention.

"What has happened to the winner, the golden child? Where is the real money fight? That is KSI.

"Where would the most money be secured? It's not with Logan because he is a B-side. Where is the money? It's with KSI. He was the winner.

"The fight people want to see is Jake Paul vs KSI. Nobody mentions Logan Paul."

Mayweather won the richest fight ever against Manny Pacquiao in 2015

Logan Paul was beaten by KSI

Riley teased how Paul's size advantage would make a fight against Mayweather intriguing.

He said: "5ft 8ins to 6ft 2ins. This is where people become interested in the event - because of the size difference, completely disregarding boxing IQ and ability.

"Jeff Mayweather has told me: 'There is nothing to worry about'.

"He's seen Floyd spar people a lot bigger and heavier than himself.

"Diego Corrales was 6ft 2'ns and Floyd demolished him. The weight will be a factor but you can't hit what you can't see."

But Riley admitted about the prospect of Mayweather fighting a YouTuber: "I think it's gone too far. I don't think it should be happening."