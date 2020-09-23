Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora confirmed for October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office

0:58 Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet on October 31st, it will not be a night for the faint-hearted! Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet on October 31st, it will not be a night for the faint-hearted!

Ukrainian star Oleksandr Usyk will finally face Derek Chisora in their rescheduled heavyweight fight on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Usyk was originally set to collide with Chisora on May 23, but the fight was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and they will instead share the ring next month, with a venue to be confirmed soon.

After becoming undisputed cruiserweight king, Usyk is targeting all the world heavyweight belts and victory will keep him on course for a WBO mandatory title fight with unified champion Anthony Joshua.

Usyk and Chisora are relishing their rescheduled heavyweight fight on October 31

But Usyk must firstly overcome Chisora, who blasted out Artur Szpilka at The O2 in July 2019, a year on from his incredible eighth-round knockout of Carlos Takam at the same venue, and the Finchley powerhouse blitzed fellow Brit David Price in four rounds last October.

"I have really missed boxing," said Usyk. "I am working hard in my training camp to show a spectacular performance on October 31.

"I expect a real test in Derek - he is strong, tough and resilient. He is a really big guy and he hits hard.

I need to test myself against world class heavyweights on my new road to undisputed and Derek stands in front of me. Oleksandr Usyk

0:55 Usyk defended his world cruiserweight titles with a KO of Tony Bellew in 2018 Usyk defended his world cruiserweight titles with a KO of Tony Bellew in 2018

"As a cruiserweight, I reached the highest heights as undisputed champion and now I am following the same path as a heavyweight. I need to test myself against world-class heavyweights on my new road to undisputed and Derek stands in front of me.

"Many people say that Derek is a monster, but deep down he is a kind man. I don't expect to see that good side of him. I know that he wants to break me, but I am water, wind and fire all together. Derek Chisora, I am coming for you!"

Chisora said: "Hello, Usyk, I'm ready for you, hello Usyk!

"Usyk, I've been ready for you all year. It's my home turf and after such a tough year for everyone, I'm going to give the British public the Halloween party they deserve and finally get revenge for my boy Tony Bellew!"

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "You've either got to sit back and say 'it's not possible' or find a way to make it happen, and I've got to say a big thanks to Team Usyk, 'Del Boy' and David Haye for staying patient and helping get this over the line.

"It's an absolute firecracker and a fight that's so important to the heavyweight division over the next few months. We saw a stunning victory from Povetkin recently to shake up the mandatory situation.

"Can 'WAR' Chisora spring the upset and KO the undefeated undisputed world champ? I know he will do everything he can to try and get the victory and this will be another night of heavyweight drama!"

"Oleksandr Usyk versus Derek Chisora is one of the most anticipated fights in the heavyweight division," said Alexander Krassyuk, General Director of K2 Promotions. "The fight was originally scheduled to take place in May, but I can assure boxing fans around the world that it will be worth the wait.

"Usyk is under huge pressure. He has to prove himself as a true heavyweight, while Chisora has nothing to lose and is always dangerous. I cannot wait to see them finally collide in the ring on October 31."

The world will be shocked at what Halloween havoc Chisora brings to the party. David Haye

"I see this fight with Usyk as the perfect opportunity for Derek to gate crash the world top five," said David Haye of Hayemaker. "He's a massive underdog, with very few experts picking him to cause the upset. But I know something they don't, I know Derek has the size, the chin and more importantly the heart to walk through hell to get this win.

"Derek cancelled his last family Christmas holiday in preparation for this very fight, and as a result has spent the best part of a year improving his boxing IQ, and building a relentless engine. He is ready to step in the ring with Usyk and wage WAR. The world will be shocked at what Halloween havoc Chisora brings to the party."

Adam Smith, head of boxing development at Sky Sports, said: "We're very excited to announce the rescheduled date for Oleksandr Usyk versus Derek Chisora, an intriguing heavyweight showdown with plenty at stake!

"Ukrainian star Usyk has already showcased his sublime skills on these shores in that dramatic battle with Tony Bellew, while Derek Chisora has rejuvenated his career since teaming up with his former foe David Haye.

"A potential fight with unified champion Anthony Joshua is already within Usyk's grasp, but Chisora has big ambitions of his own, and with Haye by his side, could we see the battle-hardened Brit pull off a stunning upset? Usyk against Chisora has all the ingredients for a heavyweight classic!"