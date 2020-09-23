Usyk vs Chisora: Oleksandr Usyk will receive brutal lesson from Derek Chisora, says David Haye

0:58 Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet on October 31 - it will not be a night for the faint-hearted! Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet on October 31 - it will not be a night for the faint-hearted!

Oleksandr Usyk does not "understand" the threat of facing a heavyweight like Derek Chisora, says the British fighter's manager David Haye.

The Ukrainian star's fight with Chisora has been rescheduled for October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as Usyk resumes his pursuit of a world heavyweight title after becoming undisputed cruiserweight champion.

But Haye firmly believes that Chisora's superior size and power will lead to a stunning upset win over Usyk, who has fought just once in the top division, a stoppage of Chazz Witherspoon last October.

Haye told Sky Sports: "If you look at his record and what he's done as an amateur - world champion, Olympic gold medallist.

It's about size, it's about weight and one shot. David Haye on Usyk vs Chisora

"Undisputed, never lost, won every single belt there is to win, Ring magazine [belt], the Lineal champ, he's done it all and Derek has lost nine fights.

"If you look at Derek's record against Usyk, it's like 'Okay, there's going to be one winner'.

"But what Usyk doesn't understand, the heavyweight division is very different from every other division in boxing. It's about size, it's about weight and one shot.

"Ask Povetkin. One shot it takes to turn the tide. Anything can happen. In the heavyweight division, it's so up in the air.

"But when Derek is doing what he's been doing in sparring against good quality opposition every day, the gaps that he used to have are getting filled in with good quality action.

"He's going to cause an upset and it's going to shock so many people."

Chisora was originally due to fight Usyk on May 23, but Haye believes the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic has given the 36-year-old even more time to prepare for Usyk's southpaw skills.

Haye said: "Believe it or not, I'm actually thankful the fight has been postponed as long as it has done, because I believe his chances of winning on October 31 are significantly higher than earlier on in the year, because he's spent every day focusing on a tricky southpaw.

David Haye has been overseeing Chisora's preparations for Usyk

"As you saw his fight against [Senad] Gashi, he wasn't quite there. You saw the improvement against Szpilka, [he] was so much more effective with his counter punching. Derek put the pressure on, let his hands go, and Derek done a number on him and did a showreel style knockout.

"That is the type of Derek we need. Since that Szpilka fight, he's drilled himself with southpaws, tricky guys, so come fight night he's able to put 12 rounds of action together."