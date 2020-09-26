Julio Cesar Chavez Jr shocked by Mario Cazares after sixth-round stoppage

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr's boxing career suffered another huge setback when he lost a fight to an unheralded opponent, Mario Cazares, in Mexico on Friday night.

Chavez Jr was withdrawn by the ringside doctor after six rounds due to a cut on his eyelid so Cazares was awarded a technical decision.

The upset result was made worse for Chavez Jr because his legendary father, one of the greatest boxers ever, won an exhibition bout at the age of 58 on the undercard.

Can the KO Doctor deliver again? 💪@DorticosKO landed a devastating right hand in the semi-final of the @WBSuperSeries



📺 He takes on @BriedisMairis for the #AliTrophy this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm pic.twitter.com/UfejbA8G8D — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 22, 2020

Before Friday, the last time Chavez Jr was in a boxing ring it also ended in ignominy.

He fought Daniel Jacobs who accused him of "quitting" after a bizarre retirement between rounds. Chavez Sr, sat at ringside, shook his head in disappointment and disbelief.

But this latest blow to Chavez Jr's career is even worse.

Cazares, although unbeaten in 11, had only previously boxed one opponent with a winning record and was far less experienced.

Latvia's hero 🇱🇻



Mairis Briedis' semi-final was full of controversy, but he's in the final and determined to take the #AliTrophy back to Riga.



📺 Briedis v Dorticos - 10pm, Saturday, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Arena @WBSuperSeries pic.twitter.com/RcCEWLTkSC — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 22, 2020

Chavez Jr, though, couldn't take advantage of the opportunity to box on the same night as his father in their home country.

Chavez Sr, the iconic three-weight world champion who won his first 89 fights before retiring with a 107-6 record, defeated Jorge Arce in a four-round exhibition bout with the proceeds going to charity.

What happened to Chavez Jr last year

The strange retirement after five rounds against Jacobs...

Chavez Jr retires in his corner!



A bizarre ending! Chavez Jr retires after the 5th round apparently blaming a hand injury pic.twitter.com/GFTODeqv0I — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 21, 2019

And his father's disappointment...

Cut from different cloth? 🤦‍♂



Legendary Mexican warrior Julio Cesar Chavez is stunned by his son's retirement after the 5th round #JacobsChavezJr pic.twitter.com/1K6kZ0Hm3z — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 21, 2019

