Julio Cesar Chavez Jr shocked by Mario Cazares after sixth-round stoppage
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr's boxing career suffered another huge setback when he lost a fight to an unheralded opponent, Mario Cazares, in Mexico on Friday night.
Chavez Jr was withdrawn by the ringside doctor after six rounds due to a cut on his eyelid so Cazares was awarded a technical decision.
The upset result was made worse for Chavez Jr because his legendary father, one of the greatest boxers ever, won an exhibition bout at the age of 58 on the undercard.
Before Friday, the last time Chavez Jr was in a boxing ring it also ended in ignominy.
He fought Daniel Jacobs who accused him of "quitting" after a bizarre retirement between rounds. Chavez Sr, sat at ringside, shook his head in disappointment and disbelief.
But this latest blow to Chavez Jr's career is even worse.
Cazares, although unbeaten in 11, had only previously boxed one opponent with a winning record and was far less experienced.
Chavez Jr, though, couldn't take advantage of the opportunity to box on the same night as his father in their home country.
Chavez Sr, the iconic three-weight world champion who won his first 89 fights before retiring with a 107-6 record, defeated Jorge Arce in a four-round exhibition bout with the proceeds going to charity.
What happened to Chavez Jr last year
The strange retirement after five rounds against Jacobs...
And his father's disappointment...
