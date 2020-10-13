Ritson vs Vazquez: 'Benwell Bomber' Joe Laws reveals video call with Conor Benn and says 'I will punch holes in him'

Conor Benn is on Joe Laws' radar

Joe Laws insists he will "take chances" with his career and is "not scared" to fight Conor Benn.

The rising duo are each undefeated welterweights and Laws plans to extend his record to 10-0 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 6.30pm, alongside Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez.

"Conor gave me a video call. He's a sound kid. I'm not scared to fight anybody," Laws told Sky Sports.

Laws welcomes a future fight with Conor Benn

The 'Benwell Bomber' is undefeated in nine

"People say: 'Fight him, fight him'.

"I'm 9-0. I'd fight anybody in the world but I'll fight them on my terms and when I'm ready. When the time is right I'll beat everybody.

"A fight between me and Conor would be a war, it would be a cracking fight.

"I'm not scared to fight anybody, he's not scared to fight anybody.

"Boxing is all about timing, having the right people around you. All these people calling me out? Get to the back of the queue. They want to fight me to get themselves to where I am now.

"I won't be an immature little fighter. I won't be a fish - I'm not going to bite. I'll fight anybody when the time is right.

"I'd take the centre of the ring and punch holes in him.

"I'm not scared to take chances. If you want to drink champagne in life, you have to take chances."

Laws fights on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Laws to 'push for titles' in the next year

The 'Benwell Bomber' Laws built a reputation by claiming to have beaten up Devin Haney, the WBC lightweight champion, in a sparring session.

His eccentric ring-walks have included wearing traditional Mexican masks.

"I can't wait to knock the cobwebs off, get to 10-0, then next year push on for titles," he said.

"Next year for titles I'll be at 140lbs. For this fight I'll be 145lbs. First fight back after a long time, I'll show everyone what I'm about.

"I'm not just a brawler, I've got a good boxing brain.

"In a full arena, a car park, the back garden, the living room - a fight is a fight. I don't care where it is.

"Where I'm from, Benwell in Newcastle, I'm a well-liked guy. Whatever happens in boxing, I can go back to where I live and people will speak highly of me. These guys who think they are too good for everybody? As soon as they get beat, they have no one to fall back on.

"That's why I'm the people's champion.

"What if I get beat? Life is a gamble."

Sky Sports schedule

Ritson vs Vazquez - Oct 17, live on Sky Sports

Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez

Savannah Marshall vs Hannah Rankin

Joe Laws

Kash Farooq

Qais Ashfaq

Thomas Patrick Ward

Usyk vs Chisora - Oct 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr

Taylor vs Gutierrez - Nov 14, live on Sky Sports

Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez

Terri Harper vs Katharina Thanderz

Rachel Ball vs Ebanie Bridges

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 - Nov 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte