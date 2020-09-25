Anthony Joshua 'still loves knocking people out' and plans 'demolition job' of Tyson Fury, says Eddie Hearn
Anthony Joshua still "loves knocking people out" and plans a "demolition job" of Tyson Fury, says Eddie Hearn.
The IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion is expected to defend his belts against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on December 12 in the UK, and has already agreed financial terms to two fights with WBC titleholder Fury next year.
"I actually messaged him and I said: 'You're going to steamroll through these guys'," Joshua's promoter Hearn told Sky Sports.
"He just replied in capitals and said: STEAMROLL!'"
Asked if Joshua is plotting to emphatically become the division's undisputed ruler by stopping Fury, Hearn said: "I think he'd love to. Yeah.
"He knows that Fury is an outstanding fighter and it's going to be very difficult. But you can ask him for yourself, I believe he has bad intentions in those fights and I believe he expects to.
"I believe he will knock out Kubrat Pulev and Tyson Fury."
Joshua overhauled his sparring and added new trainers Angel Fernandez and Jobi Clayton to the coaching team led by Rob McCracken in order to deliver a disciplined, skilled performance in his victorious rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.
But he is "definitely punching harder than ever before" and is aiming for a swift finish of his next opponents.
"I think he's ready to start doing a demolition job on these guys," Hearn said.
"I think he's shown, coming back from the Ruiz Jr fight, that he has the ability to box and move. That's in the arsenal now.
"But he still loves knocking people out - and when you see the drills, when you see the pads and you see that spite in his shots.
"That's something not just what they are working on, that's something that's coming from inside of him.
"It's a confidence that's come with knowing that his preparation now is perfect. Everything is ready and he just wants to get in there and fight.
"I'm never seen him so excited to fight Pulev and Fury. That is what he's got and he has bad intentions to do a demolition job on these people and I'm one million per cent convinced he does it.
"We know that he brought a couple of new members onto the team before the second Ruiz fight and some of the drills that we're seeing on social media are accentuated, but they are also designed to give him more movement and make him punch harder - and he's punching very, very hard and very aggressively."
