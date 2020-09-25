James Dielhenn
Briedis vs Dorticos: Muhammad Ali tribute promised by ‘KO Doctor’ Yuniel Dorticos
Saturday 10pm, live on Sky Sports Arena - Briedis vs Dorticos in the World Boxing Super Series final
Yuniel Dorticos has vowed to extend the legacy of Muhammad Ali by inflicting a knockout win against Mairis Briedis in the World Boxing Super Series final.
Dorticos and Briedis contest the cruiserweight tournament final, the IBF championship and the Muhammad Ali trophy on Saturday night at 10pm, live on Sky Sports Arena.
"I will pick up where Muhammad Ali left off 44 years ago," Dorticos said. "I will pick up where his footstep left. I will carry on his legacy."
In 1976 Ali defeated Britain's Richard Dunn in Munich, Germany, the same location as the World Boxing Super Series is being held. That would be Ali's final stoppage victory.
The 'KO Doctor' Dorticos is, like Ali was, based in Miami.
Mairis Briedis' semi-final was full of controversy, but he's in the final and determined to take the #AliTrophy back to Riga.
The cruiserweight rivals each weighed in on Friday afternoon inside the limit - Dorticos was 199lbs, Briedis was 198lbs.
Tony Bellew, the former world cruiserweight champion, told Sky Sports: "The power is definitely still there and Dorticos will have to be wary of that, but I think it's Briedis' work rate and more aggressive approach that will be his biggest weapon.
"For Dorticos to win this fight, he has to get his power into play straightaway because when this man hits you then you are in serious trouble."
On Saturday night, number 1 & number 2 battle it out in the ring for the IBF world title & the #AliTrophy
