Golden Contract: Live stream of Ricards Bolotniks vs Hosea Burton and undercard in Latvia

Watch a live stream of Hosea Burton versus Ricards Bolotniks in the Golden Contract semi-finals and the action-packed undercard in Latvia.

Former British champion Burton faces big-hitting Bolotniks in Riga, with the winner setting up a clash against either Liam Conroy or Serge Michel in the Golden Contract light-heavyweight final.

The Golden Contract light-heavyweight finalists will soon be confirmed

Burton advanced to the last four with a wide points win over Bob Ajisafe, but the home support will be behind Latvian Bolotniks, who blasted out Steven Ward in the opening round of his quarter-final.

"It's going to be an exciting fight," said Burton. "I know Bolotniks will come running forward, but the question is whether he will get through the first round.

"If he comes in with no respect he will pay for it big time."

The other semi-final between Conroy and Michael will be staged in South Kirkby on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, on the same bill as the super-lightweight and featherweight finals of The Golden Contract.

Tyrone McKenna faces Ohara Davies on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports

Ohara Davies takes on Tyrone McKenna in the super-lightweight final, with Ryan Walsh against Jazza Dickens in the featherweight final.

