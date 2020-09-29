Jazza Dickens tests positive for COVID-19; out of The Golden Contract final against Ryan Walsh

Jazza Dickens is out of his fight

Jazza Dickens and his trainer Derry Mathews have tested positive for COVID-19 meaning the fight against Ryan Walsh is off.

Dickens vs Walsh was set for Wednesday night as the featherweight final to The Golden Contract tournament.

Dickens and his team have immediately left the 'fight bubble' - a rescheduled date for his fight with Walsh is expected.

No other fighters tested positive.

Tyrone McKenna and Ohara Davies are scheduled to contest the super-lightweight final on Wednesday.