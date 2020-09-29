Julio Cesar Chavez Jr's legendary father is proud of him and encouraging him to keep boxing, says trainer Jorge Capetillo

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 'has big shoes to fill', says Jorge Capetillo

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr "didn't quit" in his latest setback and is "trying to get back his passion" to fight, says trainer Jorge Capetillo.

The son of a legend was withdrawn from his fight against Mario Cazares after six rounds last weekend by the ringside doctor due to a cut - he lost via technical decision, a third lacklustre loss in his past four fights.

He has received criticism for damaging the family name and the reputation of his father, a Mexican hero and all-time boxing icon who once had an 89-0 record.

"His father is proud of him," Capetillo told Sky Sports. "Maybe in the ring he hasn't had the results that he wanted.

"But outside of the ring? He lives like a champion on a daily basis. He is not on the wrong path. He is at home with his wife, his daughters, his new-born baby.

"I can see his dad is so happy that he isn't doing the wrong things in the wrong places.

"Of course it is difficult for him. He is compared to his dad which is impossible because his dad is a legend, a world icon. He won many world title fights, he raised the money and the audience for the lower divisions for everybody.

"To compare Julio to his father is impossible. Those are big shoes to fill but he's doing the best that he can."

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, two years into his career in 2005, with his father

Chavez Jr has struggled, away from the ring, to live up to his legendary surname. The perception is that he is entitled and has forged a career he does not deserve based on his father's success.

Frequently missing weight has added to the idea that he is not prepared to live the tough life demanded of a boxer.

But perhaps his burden deserves some sympathy rather than the mockery he receives.

Despite the recent defeats, his resounding success is just to be clean-living again.

"Everybody knows Julio has had dark times, like we all have," Capetillo said. "But when he is down he is willing to get up and push forwards, and that's why I admire him.

"He has made bad choices and wrong decisions so I was happy to see him more positive, emotionally.

"I told my team: 'As long as he is healthy and willing to work, I'll be there for him'.

"If I see a lack of discipline? If I hear he went out drinking last night? I won't be there. But I see a man willing to come back from a dark place and move forwards into the light.

"I was happy to see him happy and putting in the work. He had good stability, mentally and emotionally.

"I was really pleased with his attitude and his discipline. Always on time, never asking why we're doing things. He was on it, man.

"He had a positive mentality and a willingness to work."

1:13 Chavez Jr's bizarre withdrawal against Jacobs Chavez Jr's bizarre withdrawal against Jacobs

Cut from different cloth? 🤦‍♂



Legendary Mexican warrior Julio Cesar Chavez is stunned by his son's retirement after the 5th round #JacobsChavezJr pic.twitter.com/1K6kZ0Hm3z — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 21, 2019

But it is getting more difficult to take Chavez Jr seriously as an in-ring threat.

Aged 34 after a 17-year career, the former WBC middleweight champion has won 51 of his 57 fights. But the defeats are racking up.

Questions were murmured when, five years ago against Andrzej Fonfara, he asked his trainer to pull him out of a one-sided beating, citing a leg injury.

Then there was an uninspired effort against fellow Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez after years of bickering about their nation's top dog.

Worst of all? Last year against Daniel Jacobs when Chavez Jr pulled out after five rounds - his father was ringside and could not disguise his shame.

Now Chavez Jr has lost a technical decision due to a cut to Cazares, an opponent who had previously fought just 11 times and only once against an opponent with a winning record.

Capetillo, who trained Chavez Jr for three weeks but was not in his corner, said: "Julio told me that he was asking the referee for a few more rounds, but the referee replied: 'It has been a dirty fight so let's stop it and disqualify your opponent for headbutting'.

"So Julio said: 'Okay!'"

But, according to their version of events, a shock was in store. The opponent was not disqualified and, when the scorecards were consulted, Chavez Jr was behind. He had lost in unusual circumstances again.

"They went to the scorecards and we saw the cards! I thought the first two rounds were for Julio, then the other kid started punching more, but Julio landed the bigger shots.

"The other kid was headbutting and using elbows.

"Julio didn't quit. It was the doctor and the referee."

Chavez Jr's father advice fell on deaf ears during his son's first loss

Canelo comfortably outpointed Chavez Jr

It may not be the end of the road just yet.

"He wants to continue boxing, and his dad wants him to continue," Capetillo said. "Why? Because boxing keeps him good, emotionally.

"Julio is like a kid. You can't scream at him: 'We are going to do this!'. He needs caring, and then he will respond.

"Fighters are all different. Some will do their work every day even if you're not there. But Julio? You've got to be there with him, putting in sacrifices so he can push.

"If you love the father, you've got to love his kid! They are a special family. What his dad did for my country, for Mexico? You have to love him, so you love his kid.

"He's trying to get back his passion to fight inside the ring."