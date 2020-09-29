The Golden Contract: Ohara Davies vows to 'shut everyone up' but Tyrone McKenna warns of 'pace and pressure'

Tyrone McKenna is set to fight Ohara Davies

Ohara Davies believes winning The Golden Contract against Tyrone McKenna will finally silence his many critics.

Davies and McKenna will contest the super-lightweight final on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports Arena at 8pm.

But Jazza Dickens and his trainer Derry Mathews tested positive for Covid-19 causing the postponement of the featherweight final against Ryan Walsh.

After the super-lightweight finalists weighed in within the limit, Davies told Sky Sports: "I'm ready to shut everyone up, to prove everyone wrong.

"I'm a lot better than the fans think I am. People see me as a loudmouth guy on social media who talks trash and calls out other boxers. People seem to forget I can fight.

"Once you get in there with me and you think, 'I thought it would be easier to hit him', then my right hand hits you. That's what McKenna will experience - it will be a really hard experience.

"When I'm this shape I'm unbeatable, unstoppable, I'm a king."

Davies stopped his quarter-final and semi-final opponents

Referring to his route to the final, Davies said: "Logan Yoon? Stopped him. Jeff Ofori? Stopped him. McKenna? I get a big bonus if I stop him. I don't mind allowing it to go to points if I win every round. But if they pay me more [for a knockout]? He's gone.

"When I fought Josh Taylor I learned not to plan ahead. As far as I'm concerned, this fight is my last."

London's Davies and Northern Ireland's McKenna have each won 21 of their 23 fights and will settle a grudge a long time in the making.

"It's been four long years that I've been calling him out and he's been calling me a bum," McKenna said. "I've offered him three or four fights but finally he is backed into a corner.

"I hope he brings his A-game because I don't want to hear excuses after. I'll beat the best Ohara.

McKenna edged a controversial semi-final against Mohamed Mimoune

"People say: 'It will be a war because you hate each other'.

"But when I go into that ring he means nothing to me. I have no feelings towards him. Once you let emotion into your fight, you will be beaten, your game-plan goes out the window.

"Pressure and pace will win me this fight. He can't have prepared for my style - I'm a 6ft 1in southpaw and he will find it hard and high-paced. In the later rounds, I will stop him."

