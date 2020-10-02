Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce to settle domestic rivalry this year after agreeing heavyweight fight behind closed doors

Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will finally settle their domestic rivalry this year after they agreed terms for a heavyweight fight behind closed doors.

A string of postponements have prevented the British duo from sharing the ring, with Joyce and Dubois both forced to take warm-up fights after being inactive during the coronavirus pandemic.

But promoter Frank Warren has confirmed that Dubois versus Joyce will be staged this year, with a date and venue to be confirmed.

He tweeted: "Delighted to confirm that terms have been agreed for @DynamiteDubois vs @JoeJoyceBoxing to take place behind closed doors in 2020.

Dubois has a 15-fight unbeaten record

"Huge credit to both fighters and their teams for helping us get this incredible fight over the line.

"More details to follow."

Dubois and Joyce had originally been due to meet in April at The O2, with the European titles at stake, and further dates in July and October were cancelled.

British champion Dubois ended his absence from the ring with a second-round stoppage of Ricardo Snijders in August, while Joyce halted Michael Wallisch in the third round in July.