Joshua Buatsi supports Black Lives Matter movement by taking a knee before his fight

Joshua Buatsi took a knee before his fight with Marko Calic on Sunday in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Buatsi knelt during his entrance to the ring.

The London light-heavyweight previously told Sky Sports: "It's very important to me, very close to my heart.

"Just to raise awareness about what is going on.

"It's as simple as that. I've got a platform and the least I can do as an athlete, as a person, is to bring this to light.

"Bringing awareness, raising awareness to what's been going on."