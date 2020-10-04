Joshua Buatsi overcomes early scare to stop Marko Calic in seventh round

Joshua Buatsi extended his unbeaten record by stopping Marko Calic

Joshua Buatsi overcome an early scare to stop Marko Calic in the seventh round of a brutal light-heavyweight battle.

The unbeaten 27-year-old received the sternest test of his 13-fight career, sustaining a swollen eye, but then halted Calic in explosive style.

Buatsi quickly found the range for his swift jab, despite his break from competitive action, but Calic answered with two accurate right hands in the opening round.

Calic was undaunted by his opponent's reputation, ramming in more stiff right hands in the second during a worrying opening for Buatsi.

Calic had troubled Buatsi in the early rounds

There was greater cause for concern in the third as Calic regularly breached the defences of Buatsi, who was left with a badly swollen left eye.

Buatsi's spirit was being sternly tested along with his skills and he dug in spiteful body shots in the fourth, while a thumping right hand forced Calic to hold in the fifth.

Calic stood firm in the sixth, with both men trading crunching punches from close range, but Buatsi ended the fight with a destructive assault in the next.

A right hand sent shockwaves through the legs of Calic, who received a count, and Buatsi ruthlessly forced the referee's intervention with another barrage of punches.