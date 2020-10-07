Anthony Joshua was set to use Andy Ruiz Jr for sparring – until a twist of fate led to his shocking defeat

Andy Ruiz Jr was set to be Anthony Joshua's sparring partner

Andy Ruiz Jr had accepted a role as Anthony Joshua's sparring partner until stepping in at short-notice to hand him his dramatic sole defeat.

Ruiz Jr replaced Jarrell Miller and dished out a shocking stoppage to become IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion last summer in New York - only for Joshua to avenge the result six months later in Saudi Arabia.

But Ruiz Jr was initially intended to be a sparring partner to replicate Miller, Joshua's original opponent who was withdrawn when he failed drug tests.

Ruiz Jr shocked Joshua in New York

"When he was meant to fight Miller, I put together a list," David Ghansa, who manages Joshua's training camps and sources sparring partners, told Sky Sports.

"On that list was Ruiz Jr.

"I sent that list to (Joshua's promoter) Eddie Hearn and asked to make contact with those guys.

"Andy hadn't replied to my messages.

"Eddie messaged him and, within 10 minutes, showed me a screenshot of Ruiz Jr's reply. He wanted to know the dates and for how long he would be needed.

"So Ruiz Jr was meant to come to our camp to be a sparring partner when AJ was supposed to fight Miller.

Joshua defeated Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia

"When Miller then failed a drug test, Ruiz Jr messaged Eddie and said, 'I don't want to come for sparring, I want my name in the hat to fight AJ'.

"This is the problem we have. There aren't that many guys. At the time, he fit the bill."

Deontay Wilder was also approached to spar with Joshua on a separate occasion, it was revealed.

Wilder had made three defences of his WBC title when Joshua first became a world champion by taking Charles Martin's IBF belt in 2016.

"We asked Wilder to spar once. This was just after AJ beat Martin," Ghansa explained.

"Wilder was in Sheffield getting ready to fight Alexander Povetkin (a fight in Russia which never materialised).

"AJ and Wilder weren't really on each other's radars, at the time.

Deontay Wilder refused an invite to spar Joshua

"Wilder's response was, 'Champs don't spar champs'."

For Joshua's upcoming defence of his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles he will spar with Joe Joyce, it has been confirmed.

Derek Chisora and Bryant Jennings could also be used.

