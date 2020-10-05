Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's career remains stalled as Avni Yildirim's promoter raises doubts about purse bids for WBC title fight

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has been inactive since last November

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's career remains stalled and Avni Yildirim's promoter has raised doubts about purse bids for a WBC title fight against the Mexican star.

The WBC previously approved Canelo against Yildirim for their vacant super-middleweight championship, with bids set to be held on Tuesday after they were initially scheduled for September 21.

But promoter Ahmet Oner expects a further delay due to Canelo's legal dispute with his own promoters, Golden Boy, and the broadcaster DAZN.

The WBC had approved a clash between Canelo and Avni Yildirim

"To be honest, my personal opinion is there will be no purse bids," Oner told Sky Sports.

"Maybe Canelo needs more time. Canelo has issues. He is a great fighter, with great business relationships and he has some problems. I think he has to take care of it.

"I would not be surprised [if no purse bids]."

Oner remains hopeful that he will receive news in the next few weeks about Yildirim, who is also being targeted by WBA 'Super' and WBC 'Diamond' belt holder Callum Smith.

Callum Smith is targeting Canelo or Avni Yildirim

"Yes, definitely," Oner said.

Canelo has not fought since claiming the WBO light-heavyweight title with a stoppage win over Sergey Kovalev last November.

British duo Smith and Saunders, the WBO super-middleweight title holder, had been discussed as possible opponents for the four-weight world champion.