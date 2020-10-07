Boxing News

News

LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Joe Smith Jr and Callum Johnson are this week's guests

Last Updated: 07/10/20 9:23am

Joe Smith Jr and Callum Johnson are the guests on a light-heavyweight edition of the Toe 2 Toe podcast.

Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker

Callum Johnson and Joe Smith Jr discuss:

  • Callum reacts to comments about his willingness to fight Joshua Buatsi
  • Johnson discusses when fights against Joshua Buatsi and Anthony Yarde can happen
  • Joe Smith Jr described how a terrible jaw injury almost cost him his career
  • The New Yorker expects to defend against Yarde if he wins the WBO title
  • Barry Jones felt reports of Deontay Wilder sacking Mark Breland were "predictable"

Trending

©2020 Sky UK