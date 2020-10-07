LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Joe Smith Jr and Callum Johnson are this week's guests
Joe Smith Jr and Callum Johnson are the guests on a light-heavyweight edition of the Toe 2 Toe podcast.
Callum Johnson and Joe Smith Jr discuss:
- Callum reacts to comments about his willingness to fight Joshua Buatsi
- Johnson discusses when fights against Joshua Buatsi and Anthony Yarde can happen
- Joe Smith Jr described how a terrible jaw injury almost cost him his career
- The New Yorker expects to defend against Yarde if he wins the WBO title
- Barry Jones felt reports of Deontay Wilder sacking Mark Breland were "predictable"