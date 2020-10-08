Ryan Garcia against Luke Campbell confirmed for December 5

Ryan Garcia versus Luke Campbell has a date, with a venue to be confirmed

Luke Campbell's WBC interim lightweight title fight against Ryan Garcia has been confirmed for December 5.

The two-time world title challenger will take on the unbeaten Garcia, one of America's hottest prospects, with the winner staying on course for a shot at one of the division's main champions.

Vasiliy Lomachenko faces Teofimo Lopez for the WBA, IBF and WBO titles in Las Vegas on October 17, while Devin Haney defends his WBC title against Yuriorkis Gamboa on November 7.

"He's the one that's there to win, because he's the up and coming guy, but I'm excited by this opportunity to show the world what I'm really capable of doing," Campbell told Sky Sports.

Campbell can line up a third world title fight with victory over Garcia

"I see me just breaking him down and stopping him.

"My opposition have been levels above what he's had to face so far.

"In my 17th fight, I fought a three-weight world champion in [Jorge] Linares, who at that time was in his prime and was also in the top 10 pound-for-pound list as well. It's a fight I thought I won.

"Then fighting Lomachenko who is ranked pound-for-pound No 1 in the world. I've had experience being in there with world opposition. Class guys. All that does for me is grow my confidence, makes me believe in myself."