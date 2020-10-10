Deontay Wilder's team deny claims third Tyson Fury fight has been abandoned

Deontay Wilder is expected to face Tyson Fury in a third fight

Deontay Wilder's team have denied a media report that a third WBC heavyweight title fight against Tyson Fury has been abandoned.

The American heavyweight lost his WBC belt to Fury in February following a seventh-round stoppage loss in Las Vegas, but Wilder is expected to receive a third fight, but a date and venue is yet to be arranged.

Recent claims Wilder no longer has a contractual clause for the trilogy clash, paving the way for Fury to fight Anthony Joshua instead, have been denied by the Alabama man's co-manager Shelly Finkel.

Fury stopped Wilder earlier this year to claim the WBC belt

"They are wrong, we will fight in December," Finkel told Sky Sports.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed last month he was ready to send out a formal contract for the undisputed world title fight between Joshua and Fury, provided that both British rivals won their next fights.

"Fury against Joshua is a big ambition of everybody involved, to be honest," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"We want to talk about it, but we also want to take care of business, which is Kubrat Pulev for AJ, and Deontay Wilder for Tyson Fury.

"I'm very sure you're going to see two versions of that fight in 2021. I think we're on the verge now of papering that deal with Bob Arum. We haven't done it yet, but all the conversations are positive.

"We have a lot on our plates with the pandemic, making sure we keep boxing alive and trying to deliver those fights for AJ and Fury, but I think 2021, I'm very sure you'll see those two fights."