Ritson vs Vazquez: Lewis Ritson vows to stop Miguel Vazquez 'if I bring my A-game'

1:13 Have a look back at how Lewis Ritson won the British lightweight title against Robbie Barrett Have a look back at how Lewis Ritson won the British lightweight title against Robbie Barrett

Lewis Ritson intends to "prove" his worthiness on the world stage with a career-best win over Miguel Vazquez at the weekend.

Ritson fights for the vacant WBA intercontinental super-lightweight title against former world champion Vazquez on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports from 6.30pm.

"If I bring my A-game, I'll be too much for Miguel and will stop him," Ritson said.

Vazquez would be a career-best win for Ritson

1:11 Lewis Ritson is aiming to reach world level Lewis Ritson is aiming to reach world level

"I think he's probably a little bit on the slide whereas I'm still on the way up, so we're meeting bang in the middle.

"This is the exact type of fight where I can gain more experience to move to the next step.

"He's been there and done it. We know what he is all about and what he will bring."

Former British champion Ritson lost his undefeated record two years ago in his home city of Newcastle in an unsuccessful European title challenge against Francesco Patera.

But he has since rebounded by impressively outpointing Robbie Davies Jr.

"Beating Robbie proved I'm at that European level, now it's time to prove I can go to the interim world level stage with a good win against Vazquez.

"That will pave the way for more big fights.

2:15 Lewis Ritson's vicious first round stoppage win against Joe Murray Lewis Ritson's vicious first round stoppage win against Joe Murray

"We never take anyone lightly and we definitely haven't taken Vazquez lightly.

"If I bring my A-game, I'll have more than enough to beat him."

Saturday's fight with Vazquez has been postponed twice in 2020 already but Ritson feels like that will play into his hands.

"It has probably benefitted me more than most other fighters," he said.

"It has really allowed for us to gel and work on other areas of our game. Rather than wondering when a fight date may drop, despite the cancellations we have always had an end date in mind which has allowed for me to stay disciplined and sharp throughout.

"I've been in the gym the full year training hard and staying ready for whatever happens next.

"The start of lockdown gave me a chance to slow the pace down a little bit and work on a lot more of the technical stuff.

"I feel like I've improved a couple of levels compared to how I boxed against Robbie Davies Jr."

