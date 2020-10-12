Tyson Fury plans fight this year, even without Deontay Wilder, 'to stick to original plan'

Tyson Fury's trainer Sugarhill Steward has agreed that a fight this year "makes sense" even if Deontay Wilder is not the opponent.

Fury claims his trilogy fight with Wilder will not happen, so he plans to fight a different opponent in the UK later this year instead.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury was contracted to a third clash with Wilder, targeted for December 19 in Las Vegas, but a lack of confirmation means he wants to go in another direction.

Fury has agreed financial terms to two fights with IBF, WBA and WBO champion Anthony Joshua for 2021 - but first wants to fight before the end of 2020.

"Tyson and myself agree that another fight in 2020 makes sense, in sticking with the original plan to fight this year, period," Fury's trainer Steward exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I am really excited to see Tyson in the ring again to once again watch him grow into a fighter which the world anticipates viewing his future bouts henceforth in his career."

Fury tweeted on Monday: "The Gypsy King is coming home. See you all in December."

He previously told The Athletic: "Wilder and his team were messing around with the date.

"Then they asked me if I would agree to push it to December. I agreed to December 19.

"Then they tried to change the date again into next year. I've been training. I'm ready.

"When they tried moving off December 19 and pushing to next year, enough was enough. I've moved on."

Frank Warren, Fury's UK-based promoter, told TalkSport: "Tyson has said enough is enough, he is not going to wait longer and he will fight in London in December."

Wilder lost his world title and long undefeated run in his second fight with Fury earlier this year.

Reports of their third meeting being cancelled were shot down by Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel, who told Sky Sports on Saturday: "They are wrong, we will fight in December."

Fury's US-based promoter Bob Arum previously claimed to ESPN that the third fight with Wilder would be pushed back into next year.

How close is Joshua vs Fury?

Joshua vs Fury would decide an undisputed champion

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn previously told Sky Sports: "It's our job to paper it, dot the i's and cross the t's, and make sure the ink is dry.

"We want two fights in 2021. May to the end of June is likely for the first fight with the second falling in November or December.

"It is important that one of those, at least, takes place in the UK but with the way the world is, we just don't know.

"If we weren't up against it, in terms of getting our own individual fights over the line, then we probably would have papered that fight, in terms of a contract."

