Katie Taylor bill boosted by Jamie Cox vs Jack Cullen and John Docherty vs Jack Arnfield

Katie Taylor will headline on November 14, live on Sky Sports

Katie Taylor's world title triple-header bill has been boosted by the addition of two super-middleweight fights.

Jamie Cox meets Jack Cullen while John Docherty steps up against Jack Arnfield, supporting Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez, Terri Harper vs Katharina Thanderz and Ebanie Bridges vs Rachel Ball on November 14, live on Sky Sports.

Swindon southpaw Cox (25-2, 14 KOs) returns with a new team after two years out of the ring. He said: "I've been out a while now, I'm looking forward to getting back in there. I've got a new set up with Tony Borg down in Wales which has given my boxing a new dimension which I'll show in November."

Jamie Cox is back in action

Jack Cullen drew with Zak Chelli

'Little Lever's Meat Cleaver' Cullen (18-2-1, 9 KOs) looks to return to winning ways following a draw with Zak Chelli at Matchroom Fight Camp.

"This is a big name in Jamie Cox, I couldn't have asked for a better opponent in the circumstances. He comes to fight and as you know I bring it as well. It'll make for a fan friendly fight for those watching I'm sure," said Cullen.

Big-punching Docherty (9-0, 7 KOs) has set his sights on domestic titles for 2021 but has Arnfield to navigate first.

"Jack's experienced but I'm levels above him and I'll show that come fight night. I'll smash him to pieces," said Docherty.

Now campaigning at 168lbs, Arnfield (25-3, 6 KOs) believes the extra weight to play with will be telling in the next phase of his career.

1:46 John Docherty says he is looking forward to 'title fights' John Docherty says he is looking forward to 'title fights'

Jack Arnfield celebrates

"I was a tall middleweight, the past two or three fights were a struggle but I'm feeling fit and healthier up a weight which will reflect in my punch power. I'm not overlooking 'The Doc' but I've set myself bigger goals," said Arnfield.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "Two really good super-middleweight fights added to our world championship triple-header on November 14,.

"It's great to see Jamie Cox back, he looks in great shape but faces a tough challenge in the always exciting Jack Cullen.

"A huge step up in class for John Docherty against two-time British title challenger Jack Arnfield. Two 50-50 fights confirmed for what will be a great night live on Sky Sports."