Ritson vs Vazquez: Hannah Rankin tells Savannah Marshall that her amateur win over Claressa Shields means 'nothing'

Hannah Rankin has warned Savannah Marshall not to take heart from her standout amateur win over Claressa Shields because professional boxing is so much harder.

Undefeated Marshall and former world champion Rankin collide for the vacant WBO middleweight title on Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 6.30pm, alongside Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez.

Marshall's most outstanding result so far is a victory in the amateurs over Shields, who has gone on to win two Olympic gold medals then world titles in two divisions, including the undisputed middleweight championship.

Rankin lost a world title fight to Shields two years ago but is tired of hearing about Marshall's amateur win over the US star.

"All we ever hear about is that fight," said Rankin. "The amateur circuit is nothing like the professional ranks.

"Claressa has gone on to do amazing things. She's one of the best female fighters we are going to see in this generation.

"To just talk about an amateur win over her is nothing as far as I'm concerned.

"If she's concentrating on that fight and she's looking past me then she's in for a huge shock. She's not getting past me on October 17.

"That world title is coming home with me and I don't know where she's going to go from there."

Hannah Rankin is a former world champion with a 9-4 record

Scotland's Rankin has won nine of her 13 bouts but believes she has an advantage in experience over Marshall, who has only once been forced to go the 10-round distance.

"I'm not going to try something new," added Rankin.

"I've been there before and I know how my body is going to feel. I know how I react at championship distance as a middleweight fighter.

"It's going to be a bit of a disadvantage for her. She's never made middleweight, so she's got to come down to make that weight first of all on the scales.

"I'm sure she will, her and [her trainer] Peter Fury are very professional. It's how she's going to feel when she makes that weight, we're in the ring and we're heading into the later rounds.

"How is her body going to hold up to that championship distance?

"She's not had much experience fighting anyone of a high level really. She hasn't fought anyone actually at her weight. A lot of the girls have stepped up to fight her at her weight.

"This is going to be the first time she's faced someone who's had a full camp. I'm coming to win and I'm going home with that belt. It's going to be a brand-new experience for her."

