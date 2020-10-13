Povetkin vs Whyte 2: Conor Benn faces Sebastian Formella on November 21 bill

Conor Benn returns on Povetkin-Whyte 2 bill

Conor Benn takes a sizeable step-up in class against Sebastian Formella on the undercard for Alexander Povetkin's rematch with Dillian Whyte.

The exciting 24-year-old welterweight contender risks his 16-fight unbeaten record against Germany's Formella on the same bill as Povetkin-Whyte 2 on November 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Benn blasted aside Jussi Koivula and Steve Jamoye last year, but should receive a more stubborn challenge from Formella, who went the distance with American star Shawn Porter in his only career defeat.

"Formella is a world-level operator," said Benn. "His only loss came against two-time world champion Shawn Porter.

"I know a win here will make a huge statement on the world scene. I feel the critics have a lot of unanswered questions and now I have the opportunity to answer them in a globally recognised fight.



"From the outside this may look like a big step-up but I have prepared extremely hard behind closed doors, working on my craft and climbing the ranks for a fight like this!

"It's now time to carry the Benn name back to where it belongs and this will be another step closer to the top. Make no mistake, I'm going into this fight to destroy Formella, I want to win in true Benn style."

Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte renew their rivalry in the main event

"Conor is a strong undefeated man who likes to box at home," said Formella.

"This will not be an easy fight, but it makes me very proud to fight in the UK this year after my debut in the USA. Of course a fight with spectators would have been even better, but to box in the UK at all is great.

"I am looking forward to this challenge. We will have good tactics to leave the ring as the winner. We will use the short time optimally."

This is the fight that can make him a genuine world level contender - it's sink or swim time on November 21! Eddie Hearn on Conor Benn

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "This is a huge fight for Conor and a monumental step-up. We saw Formella tough it out with Shawn Porter a few months ago and he didn't stop trying for 12 rounds and showed a great chin and a lot of heart.



"I have to give Conor a lot of credit, although he has been inactive, he hasn't left the gym and feels that after all he has learned, now is the time to take that big leap.

"This is the fight that can make him a genuine world level contender - it's sink or swim time on November 21!"