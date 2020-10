Kubrat Pulev has referred to Anthony Joshua's skin ahead of world heavyweight title fight

Anthony Joshua is set to face Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev

Kubrat Pulev has made a reference to Anthony Joshua's skin colour ahead of their expected world heavyweight title fight in December.

The Bulgarian will challenge for Joshua's WBA, IBF and WBO titles, with a date and venue for the fight set to be announced.

But when asked for his verdict on the British champion, Pulev referred to the colour of Joshua's skin.

"His strengths? I'd say he has a very powerful punch undeniably," said Pulev.

"What are his other strengths? His tan is better than mine."

Joshua holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts

Joshua was originally set to face Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June, but the fight was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pulev is the mandatory challenger for Joshua's IBF belt after defeating Hughie Fury in a final eliminator in October 2018.

Further comment has been requested from Anthony Joshua, Matchroom Boxing and Kubrat Pulev.