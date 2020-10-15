Povetkin vs Whyte 2: Chris Billam-Smith battles Deion Jumah for British and Commonwealth belts
Chris Billam-Smith battles Deion Jumah for British and Commonwealth belts as the cruiserweight rivals seek domestic dominance on the Povetkin-Whyte 2 bill.
The Brit duo will collide on the undercard of Alexander Povetkin's rematch with Dillian Whyte on November 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office, after Richard Riakporhe vacated the Lonsdale title.
Jumah emerged victorious when they fought before in the amateur ranks, but Billam-Smith is confident he will avenge this loss next month.
"I think it's a great fight," said Billam-Smith. "Me and Deion have shared the ring together in the amateurs and we have sparred as professionals.
"I think our styles gel really nicely. We both come to fight and we are both always fit. We're two big punchers so it's a brilliant fight and one that I'm really excited about.
"He beat me in the amateurs so I'm looking forward to getting my revenge.
"The British title is such a prestigious belt and it is a dream for any British fighter to fight for it. I'm absolutely buzzing to add that belt to my Commonwealth. I will become the British and Commonwealth champion on November 21."
Jumah said: "We have waited too long for an opportunity like this, but timing is everything and I'm glad this fight got made when it did.
"Chris Billam-Smith is the perfect opponent for this stage in my career. On November 21, I will be walking away with both the British and Commonwealth titles."
Conor Benn has also been added to the Povetkin-Whyte 2 undercard as the exciting welterweight takes a sizeable step-up in class against Sebastian Formella.
In the main event, Whyte renews his explosive rivalry with Povetkin, who pulled off a shock knockout win in August.