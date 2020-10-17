Ritson vs Vazquez: Lewis Ritson to target former world champion Regis Prograis to prove he belongs at elite level

0:58 Watch this electric Lewis Ritson stoppage after three knock-downs! Watch this electric Lewis Ritson stoppage after three knock-downs!

Lewis Ritson aims to propel himself into a fight with former world champion Regis Prograis by beating Miguel Vazquez tonight.

Ritson and Vazquez contest the WBA intercontinental super-lightweight title on Saturday from 7pm, live on Sky Sports.

Asked about Prograis, Ritson told Sky Sports: "If I come through Vazquez, yes.

🗣️"We'd take a world title shot tomorrow!" 🌎@Lewis_Ritson says that if he wins his fight on Saturday, he wants @RPrograis next in Newcastle ⚫⚪



📺 Ritson v Vazquez, 7pm, Saturday, Sky Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/QYN703Nr1f — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 15, 2020

Newcastle's Ritson has a 20-1 record

"I can't shout my mouth off about fighting Josh Taylor at St James' Park then knock back the person that he beat!

"We'd take that in a heartbeat, here or in America.

"Newcastle fans walking down the street? The first name [they will say] after Vazquez would be [Prograis].

"If Prograis comes through his next one, why not get him to Newcastle?"

Prograis previously told Sky Sports: "That's a perfect fight for me to come back to the UK. I would absolutely love that fight.

"If it's Ritson next, it makes sense. I would come back to the UK.

"If [promoter Eddie Hearn] can make that fight happen, I'd be down for it."

👊REGIS WANTS RITSON!@RPrograis says when boxing returns he'd love to come back to the U.K and face @lewis_ritson💪



Who have you got for Rougarou vs The Sandman🤔 pic.twitter.com/9jvXB43IDn — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 15, 2020

Miguel Vazquez has twice fought Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Ritson will find himself competing at the sharp end of the super-lightweight division if he comes through Vazquez, a rugged Mexican former world champion who has twice fought Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

The division's IBF and WBA champion Josh Taylor has been sparring with Ritson and plans to meet WBC and WBO holder Jose Ramirez in an undisputed title fight.

Former WBA champion Prograis fell short in a thrilling World Boxing Super Series final against Taylor last year, and is set to return against Juan Heraldez in two weeks, but would be the perfect foil for Ritson to prove his own worthiness against.

Ritson insists he would jump at a fight with the division's best: "Yes I would. I definitely would, 100 per cent.

"I've had really good sparring during this camp with the likes of Josh Taylor and Sam Maxwell.

⚫⚪The chorus is on hold, but the fury will be the same 💥💥💥



🥊@lewis_ritson v Miguel Vazquez

⏰7pm

📆Saturday

📺 Sky Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/YvdqDVS6FC — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 15, 2020

1:09 Watch Ritson break down his opponent - can he do it again tonight? Watch Ritson break down his opponent - can he do it again tonight?

"We'd take a world title fight tomorrow. I spar with the best. We believe that we're up there and can mix in that company.

"Vazquez will bring it - he's in the last-chance saloon. I will bring it.

"He's very dangerous. People think Vazquez will beat us!"

'People call me out on social media!'

The outspoken Joe Laws will fight fellow undefeated welterweight prospect Rylan Charlton tonight.

"I'm sick of going on social media and seeing people calling me out," said Laws who aims to extend his record to 10-0.

'The Benwell Bomber' @josephlaws has an important message for you... 😂



📺 7pm, Saturday, Sky Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/NTES1Tm6Sr — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 14, 2020

Joe Laws is unbeaten in nine fights

'The Benwell Bomber', who wears a trademark Mexican mask, has joked about spending the week in a hotel room next door to his opponent Charlton.

But he has revamped his training in Lanzarote, leaving his beloved north-east, and expects to reap the benefits.

"I'm a passionate kid. If I box, fight or play scrabble I am a passionate kid," he said.

"I'm going to flatten him. I'm throwing with intent to hurt.

"He's training to knock me out, know what I mean? Once I get in the ring, it's personal.

"Come Saturday I will show no respect whatsoever."

Sky Sports schedule

Ritson vs Vazquez - Oct 17, live on Sky Sports

Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez

Joe Laws vs Rylan Charlton

Qais Ashfaq vs Marc Leach

Thomas Patrick Ward vs Thomas Essomba

Ellie Scotney vs Bec Connolly

Usyk vs Chisora - Oct 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr

Taylor vs Gutierrez - Nov 14, live on Sky Sports

Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez

Terri Harper vs Katharina Thanderz

Rachel Ball vs Ebanie Bridges

Jamie Cox vs Jack Cullen

John Docherty vs Jack Arnfield

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 - Nov 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte

Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella

Chris Billam-Smith vs Deion Jumah