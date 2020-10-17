Ritson vs Vazquez: Fight night will be even louder with the augmented sound option on tonight's show

Watch Ritson vs Vazquez live on Sky Sports tonight

Lewis Ritson's fight night will be even louder with the augmented sound option as you can listen to every thudding punch from tonight's show.

Newcastle's boxing hero can propel himself into world title contention, if he defeats Mexico's former IBF champion Miguel Vazquez, live on Sky Sports, while exciting contenders such as Thomas Patrick Ward, Qais Ashfaq, Joe Laws and Ellie Scotney feature on an exciting undercard.

Viewers watching 'live' in HD can enable audio description via their Sky remote to access crowd sound effects.

You can switch on audio description via your Sky remote

To turn on AD on your Sky+HD or Sky Q box, using your remote:

Press ? (question mark) on your Sky Q remote (located to the right of the number zero) and press select to toggle audio description On or Off.

on your Sky Q remote (located to the right of the number zero) and press to toggle audio description or Press help on your Sky+ remote (located to the right of the back up button, which is directly below the down arrow) and press the left or right arrow to toggle audio description On or Off, then press select to save the setting.

Once you've turned on AD, you'll need to press back up (directly below the down arrow button on a Sky+ or Sky Accessibility remote) or dismiss (to the left of the Home button which is directly below the down arrow on a Sky Q remote) to close the menu.

Press the AD button on a Sky Q accessibility or Sky Easy Grip remote and turn audio description on or off by pressing select.

Top tip: Got a Sky Q remote with Voice Control? Press and hold the voice button (which can be found either on the side or front of your Sky Q remote) and say "Turn Audio Description on" into the microphone.

Once you've turned on AD, it'll continue to switch on for any shows or channels that has it available, until you turn it off.

If you recorded a show with AD on Sky+, it'll be included and can't be turned off in that recording. Sky Q customers can toggle AD on and off within recordings.

The augmented sound option will also be available for the upcoming pay-per-view events, including Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora, Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 and Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev.

Ritson has told Sky Sports that he will gradually break down Vazquez's resistance before searching for an explosive finish.

"He's a very tough man," said Ritson. "I've made the mistake in the past of looking for the knockout against Francesco Patera.

"I'll stick to my boxing and, when I can put my foot on the gas, that's what I will do."

Watch Ritson vs Vazquez from 7pm on Sky Sports Arena, and 8.15pm on Sky Sports Main Event.