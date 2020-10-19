Usyk vs Chisora: Lee Selby could line up IBF mandatory title fight vs Teofimo Lopez

Teofimo Lopez is the new unified world lightweight champion

Lee Selby could line up an IBF mandatory title fight against the new unified world lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez if the Welshman defeats George Kambosos Jr.

Selby clashes with Australian Kambosos Jr in an IBF final eliminator on the Oleksandr Usyk-Derek Chisora bill on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the winner earning a shot at the IBF belt which is held by Lopez.

The American star added the WBA and WBO belts to his IBF strap with a masterful points win over Vasiliy Lomachenko at the weekend, and Selby is determined to test his skills at the highest level again after previously holding the IBF featherweight title.

Lopez sealed a unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko

Lee Selby can earn a world title fight with a win over George Kambosos Jr

"He's [Kambosos Jr] very confident in himself," said Selby. "If you listened to him talk you'd think he's the next Muhammad Ali, which he's not.

"Looking at his record, it's difficult to gauge how good he really is. His best win came against Mickey Bey when he was past his best at 36 and inactive. The rest of his record is padded.

"This fight has been a long time coming and I'm glad we're just over a week away now. I'm one step away from a shot at the IBF lightweight world title and my dream of becoming Wales' first ever two-weight world champion."

But Kambosos Jr holds an unbeaten 18-fight record, with 10 knockouts, and is confident he force his way into Lopez's future plans.

Pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk faces Derek Chisora in the main event

🇺🇦👑 Usyk v Bellew - A Glimpse At Greatness ⁣

⁣

A behind the scenes documentary looking back at Oleksandr @usykaa’s win over @tonybellew - Available on YouTube now!



📺 Watch here: https://t.co/iPDiKIxRPg pic.twitter.com/TaSBA4xKGr — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 18, 2020

"Beating Lee Selby means everything to me," said Kambosos Jr. "I'm hungry, focused and have trained like a man possessed to handle business on October 31.

"This is a young man's sport and Lopez proved that against Lomachenko when he became the unified lightweight world champion and I will prove it once again against Lee Selby.

"This hungry young lion will become mandatory, that is my complete focus, this is why I have sacrificed so much and then you best believe that 'Ferocious Kambosos' will be primed and ready to take all the belts off another hungry, young lion in Teofimo Lopez.

"Let's see who the real king of the jungle is."

An exciting Usyk-Chisora undercard also features David Allen's heavyweight fight against Christian Hammer, while Tommy McCarthy battles Bilal Laggoune for the vacant European cruiserweight belt, and Amy Timlin takes on Carly Skelly for the vacant Commonwealth super-bantamweight title.