Anthony Joshua announces launch of new content studio and production house SBX Studios

Anthony Joshua has launched a new content studio and production house

Anthony Joshua will offer fresh insight into his journey as a two-time world heavyweight champion after announcing the launch of a new content studio and production house, SBX Studios.

Joshua has teamed up with PR, social media and content agency SoapBox London for the new venture, which will develop and produce a variety of projects, from long-form sport and entertainment documentaries to broadcast programming, brand campaigns, YouTube channels and podcasts.

SBX Studios will leverage SoapBox London's existing production experience, which has produced content for the likes of Hugo Boss, Turkish Airlines, DAZN and Matchroom as well as managing YouTube Channels for athletes like Joshua and Raheem Sterling, giving it access to a network of sporting talent.

"This is a natural step for me. I have worked with Andy, Rowan and the team for a long time and seen first-hand the quality of output," said Joshua.

Joshua is the unified world heavyweight champion

"They have a great knowledge of the industry and I have no doubt we will be able to grow SBX Studios into the industry's biggest and most respected production house. Aside from my own personal content projects, I am really excited to follow the stories of other athletes and help them gain mass exposure."

As part of the SBX Studios launch, the content studio will also house Joshua's existing library of unseen behind-the-scenes content ranging back to his professional debut in 2013.

Co-owner and Managing Partner, SBX Studios, Andy Bell said: "This is a huge moment both personally and professionally. Opening SBX studios is the next step for us. SoapBox London's core business will always be profile management for athletes and as part of that we have been moving much more into digital content production so this is an evolution not revolution.

"We have amassed a network of amazing production specialists and have multiple projects already in development. Having Anthony as a partner is a big statement of intent. We are collectively committed to creating award winning work for our clients."