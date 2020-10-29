Boxing News

News

LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora preview

Derek Chisora vowing to bring "smoke" on Saturday; David Haye warning that Oleksandr Usyk is in for a huge shock; Alex Krassyuk insisting Usyk is in Anthony Joshua's head; Ryan Garcia fuming at Luke Campbell's "Instagram fighter" insult

Last Updated: 29/10/20 8:32am

An Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora preview special.

Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker

The podcast includes;

  • Chisora vowing to bring "smoke" on Saturday
  • David Haye warning that Usyk is in for a huge shock
  • Alex Krassyuk insisting Usyk is in AJ's head
  • Ryan Garcia fuming at Luke Campbell's "Instagram fighter" insult

Trending

©2020 Sky UK