LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora preview
Derek Chisora vowing to bring "smoke" on Saturday; David Haye warning that Oleksandr Usyk is in for a huge shock; Alex Krassyuk insisting Usyk is in Anthony Joshua's head; Ryan Garcia fuming at Luke Campbell's "Instagram fighter" insult
Last Updated: 29/10/20 8:32am
An Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora preview special.
Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker
The podcast includes;
- Chisora vowing to bring "smoke" on Saturday
- David Haye warning that Usyk is in for a huge shock
- Alex Krassyuk insisting Usyk is in AJ's head
- Ryan Garcia fuming at Luke Campbell's "Instagram fighter" insult