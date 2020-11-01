Usyk vs Chisora: Book and watch the repeat of Oleksandr Usyk's clash with Derek Chisora

Oleksandr Usyk faced Derek Chisora on Sky Sports Box Office

Oleksandr Usyk collided with Derek Chisora in a heavyweight clash at Wembley Arena - and you can book and watch the repeat on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Ukrainian star is the WBO mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua, but Usyk firstly had to face British powerhouse Chisora, who was also trying to propel himself into world title contention.

On the Usyk vs Chisora undercard, Lee Selby clashed with George Kambosos Jr in a final eliminator for the IBF lightweight title.

Lee Selby fought George Kambosos Jr in an IBF final eliminator

Savannah Marshall also faced Hannah Rankin for the WBO middleweight belt, in a battle between England and Scotland.

Tommy McCarthy took on Belgium's Bilal Laggoune for the vacant European cruiserweight title.

Savannah Marshall battled Hannah Rankin for the WBO belt

Ramla Ali made her professional debut in a super-bantamweight bout with Germany's Eva Hubmeyer.

Amy Timlin started the show against Carly Skelly, with the Commonwealth super-bantamweight belt at stake.

Watch Usyk vs Chisora repeats on Sunday November 1 at 11pm, and on Monday November 2 at 9am.