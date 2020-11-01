Naoya Inoue stops Jason Moloney in seventh round of world bantamweight title defence

Inoue knocked out Moloney

Naoya Inoue floored Jason Moloney twice and stopped him in the seventh round of their world bantamweight title clash on Saturday night.

Inoue closed the show with a perfectly-timed right hand that thudded off Moloney's jaw.

The brilliant Japanese knockout artist dropped his challenger in the sixth and seventh rounds.

Naoya Inoue is a three-weight world champion

The three-weight world champion successfully defended his IBF and WBA bantamweight titles on his Las Vegas debut, and his first outing under new promoters Top Rank.

Inoue said: "The final punch, the finishing punch, I'm very happy and satisfied with that punch.

"Moloney has a great defence, and it was very difficult to get through. The two punches you mentioned are something we really practiced in Japan a lot, and I was able to perform well and use it, and I'm very happy with that."

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum said: "The Monster is a special fighter. I haven't seen a young fighter like that in a long time. And credit to Jason Moloney for fighting like a warrior. He gave it his absolute best."

Inoue, now undefeated in 20 fights with 17 knockouts, is rated among the world's pound-for-pound top talents.

Prior to Saturday night, he needed less than eight minutes in total to knock out three consecutive world champions, then produced a career-best effort to beat Nonito Donaire.

