Gervonta Davis explosively knocks out Leo Santa Cruz with huge uppercut

Gervonta Davis knocked out Leo Santa Cruz

Gervonta Davis crushed Leo Santa Cruz with a massive knockout in the sixth round of their world title fight on Saturday night in Texas.

Floyd Mayweather's protégé Davis sensed that Santa Cruz was hurt when he detonated an uppercut that landed flush, and caused an abrupt end to their fight.

'Tank' Davis took home the WBA super-featherweight title and a version of the WBA lightweight belt after winning the biggest fight of his prodigious career so far.

Davis passed his biggest test to date

Davis is part of an exciting crop of talent at lightweight including Teofimo Lopez (the IBF, WBA and WBC champion), Devin Haney (the WBC champion), and Ryan Garcia (who fights Britain's Luke Campbell on December 5).

A back-and-forth opening four rounds suddenly swung in Davis' favour when his trademark heavy hands started to leave a lasting impression on Santa Cruz.

As they totalled up and Santa Cruz's resistance waned, Davis uncorked the best punch of his life to date to win the fight in a flash.

"The uppercut wasn't the key coming into the fight, but I adapted to what he was bringing," said Baltimore's Davis.

"I knew he was taller and crouching down and moving forward. Once he moved forward, I tried to jab and make him run into the shot.

"He was right there for it. He punches, but he doesn't try to get out of the way. There was nowhere for him to go on that knockout because I got him into the corner."

Davis holds belts in two divisions

Mexico's Santa Cruz is a four-weight world champion whose only previous loss in 39 fights came against Carl Frampton, which he avenged.

Undefeated Davis, aged 25, intends on following in the footsteps of his promoter and occasional trainer Mayweather by becoming the world's pound-for-pound No 1 boxer.

