Mikaela Mayer wins WBO belt from Ewa Brodnicka then calls out Terri Harper

Mikaela Mayer outpointed Ewa Brodnicka in Vegas

Mikaela Mayer immediately challenged Terri Harper after becoming a world champion by beating Ewa Brodnicka.

Mayer became the WBO super-featherweight champion with a unanimous decision victory in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

"I definitely want to unify this division," Mayer reacted.

Mayer is now the unbeaten WBO champion

"I don't want to wait around. I don't want to take a couple of years to do it.

"I want to do it right away.

"So, [WBC champion] Terri Harper told me to get a belt. [Harper's promoter] Eddie Hearn told me to get a belt.

"I have the WBO belt now, so let's make that fight happen. I want Terri Harper next."

US Olympian Mayer remained undefeated in her 14th professional fight by inflicting a first-ever loss on Poland's Brodnicka, who was boxing outside of her homeland for the first time.

Brodnicka had lost her world title 24 hours earlier on the scales after twice failing to make weight but Mayer ensured that she would take the gold home with a commanding display.

Harper defends her WBC super-featherweight title against Katharina Thanderz on November 14, live on Sky Sports, alongside Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez and Rachel Ball vs Ebanie Bridges.

Terri Harper drew with Natasha Jonas last time out

Mayer has previously told Sky Sports about Harper: "If I were to fight her? I would take her out of that comfort zone that she is in, and take it to her.

"She isn't well-rounded yet. She still has a long way to go.

"She will develop over time. But by the time she gets to the top level? I'll be two levels ahead of her. She'll never catch up to me."

