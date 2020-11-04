Dillian Whyte vs Derek Chisora III? David Haye and Chisora offer services to fight Dillian Whyte at short-notice

Derek Chisora and his manager David Haye want him to step in to fight Dillian Whyte at just two-and-a-half weeks’ notice.

Whyte's rematch with Alexander Povetkin, scheduled for November 21, was postponed because the Russian has been hospitalised with Covid-19.

Chisora, defeated by Oleksandr Usyk last weekend, immediately volunteered his services for a short-notice turnaround to renew acquaintances with his old foe Whyte.

"I would take that fight. No bruises, ready to rock and roll," Chisora told promoter Eddie Hearn on social media.

He then aimed at Whyte: "I'm ready to go, donkey."

November 21 would be just three weeks after Chisora was outpointed by Usyk.

But Whyte hit back at Chisora via social media, referencing the knockout he delivered in their second fight: "No you are not ready. You are trying to con the public. No one wants to see you go to sleep again."

Chisora's manager Haye insisted: "His hands are good, no marks on his face, completely unscathed. He is ready to go for that third fight.

"He is ready to fight anyone for the fans."

Haye told Sky Sports the day after Chisora's defeat to Usyk: "He called me [Sunday] morning and said: 'I want get straight back in there, I know that I can do better'.

"There are some amazing options out there.

"Dillian Whyte III? Who would not want to see that?

"I can tell you for a fact - I was in both training camps for [the rematch with Whyte and then Usyk] and what Chisora did in training was significantly improved."

Whyte won a controversial split decision in his first fight against Chisora, then won their rematch with a vicious knockout.

Chisora has already posted a mock poster on social media teasing a third battle alongside a quote from Nelson Mandela: "A winner is a dreamer who never gives up."

Whyte's rematch with Povetkin is being targeted for January 30.

Dangerous Russian Povetkin, whose only defeats came against Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua, was twice on the canvas but recovered to dish out a brutal knockout of Whyte.

That defeat cost Whyte his status as mandatory challenger to Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight championship - but he plans to regain it in a second fight with Povetkin.

Povetkin's promoter Andrey Ryabinskiy said: "There is no talk about changing the opponent at the moment. Povetkin will box with Whyte".