David Haye on Dillian Whyte's verbal attack: He is the type of guy who sees the weak guy

David Haye has hit out at Dillian Whyte for challenging him in the moments after his career came to an end.

Two-weight world champion Haye ended his decorated career with two stoppage losses to Tony Bellew but claims Whyte launched a poorly-timed challenge in 2018.

"After my fight against Bellew I was finished," Haye told Sky Sports News.

Haye retired after two losses to Bellew

"I had Achilles surgery, I had bicep surgery before the second fight. I got annihilated, I was completely finished, everyone knew it was the last time I would be in the ring.

"The commentators asked me: 'Are you going to retire now?'

"I was going to, but I didn't want to do it in the ring. I wanted to take time.

"Everyone consoled me: 'Sorry David, you had a great career, all the best'.

"Dillian came over and I expected him to give me a hug and say: 'You've been a great ambassador for the sport, good luck'.

"He came over and called me out! He was giving me verbals: 'I'm going to knock you out, David!'

"I said: 'Dude, really? Did you not watch me against Bellew? Call him out!'

"Maybe Whyte is the type of guy who sees the weak guy. Derek Chisora goes after the toughest guy.

"I always wondered why he called me out as I was coming out of the ring, busted up and concussed.

"That, for me, said a lot about Dillian."

Whyte: Why wasn't Haye in Chisora's corner?

Whyte had criticised Haye's role in Chisora's loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

"Derek was the boss in his corner," old rival Whyte told Sky Sports.

"They aren't boxing coaches and they didn't give the advice he needed to make the adjustments to beat Usyk.

"One of them said: 'If you win this round, you are winning the fight'.

"What?

"That is a lack of boxing experience. Because he was fit and throwing punches they thought he was winning. No!

"Why wasn't Haye in his corner? Or Dave Coldwell who has trained him before? Don't just have your mates in the corner for the biggest fight of your life."

Haye wanted Whyte to fight Chisora

When Whyte's rematch with Alexander Povetkin was postponed to a target date of January 30, Chisora was put forward as an alternative opponent for November 21.

It would have meant a three-week turnaround for Chisora from his fight with Usyk.

Chisora's manager Haye said: "Derek might be 85 or 90 per cent but that is more than enough to beat Whyte.

"Who is the better fighter? Dillian thinks he is. But he hasn't watched his most recent fight too many times.

"We'll see what Dillian's appetite is for this trilogy.

"This version of Derek? The Derek we saw on Saturday would knock out the Whyte that we saw against Povetkin."