Tyson Fury: Luis 'King Kong' Ortiz stops Alexander Flores in 45 seconds to edge closer to WBC title shot

Luis Ortiz easily defeated Alexander Flores in Los Angeles

Luis 'King Kong' Ortiz stopped Alexander Flores in just 45 seconds as the Cuban heavyweight ended a year-long absence from the ring.

The world title challenger has returned following a second loss to former WBC champion Deontay Wilder, the only defeats of his career, and Ortiz made short work of Flores in Los Angeles.

Ortiz landed a glancing left hand that forced Flores into reverse and then a right hook to the body sent the Californian crumpling to the canvas.

Ortiz is still ranked highly by the WBC

WBC champion Tyson Fury is set to return in December

Flores was unable to continue as Ortiz received a swift win that strengthened his position at No 3 in the WBC rankings, with Tyson Fury currently holding the WBC title.

Fury is expected to defend his belt against Agit Kabayel in December, while Dillian Whyte hopes to regain his status as mandatory challenger with a win over Alexander Povetkin in a rescheduled rematch in January.

On the undercard, fellow Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez floored Brian Howard three times in a fourth round stoppage win.

Frank Sanchez extended his unbeaten record to 16 victories

Sanchez, who works with Eddy Reynoso, the same trainer as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, dropped Howard with a right hand in the third round.

The unbeaten 28-year-old then blasted Sanchez to the canvas on two more occasions in the fourth before the referee Jerry Cantu waved it off.