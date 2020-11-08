Tyson Fury: Luis 'King Kong' Ortiz stops Alexander Flores in 45 seconds to edge closer to WBC title shot
Luis Ortiz edges closer to a shot at Tyson Fury's WBC belt after swift victory over Alexander Flores in Los Angeles; Ortiz ends year-long absence from ring with first-round knockout to strengthen position as No 3 in WBC rankings
By Richard Damerell
Last Updated: 08/11/20 9:44am
Luis 'King Kong' Ortiz stopped Alexander Flores in just 45 seconds as the Cuban heavyweight ended a year-long absence from the ring.
The world title challenger has returned following a second loss to former WBC champion Deontay Wilder, the only defeats of his career, and Ortiz made short work of Flores in Los Angeles.
Ortiz landed a glancing left hand that forced Flores into reverse and then a right hook to the body sent the Californian crumpling to the canvas.
Flores was unable to continue as Ortiz received a swift win that strengthened his position at No 3 in the WBC rankings, with Tyson Fury currently holding the WBC title.
Fury is expected to defend his belt against Agit Kabayel in December, while Dillian Whyte hopes to regain his status as mandatory challenger with a win over Alexander Povetkin in a rescheduled rematch in January.
On the undercard, fellow Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez floored Brian Howard three times in a fourth round stoppage win.
Sanchez, who works with Eddy Reynoso, the same trainer as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, dropped Howard with a right hand in the third round.
The unbeaten 28-year-old then blasted Sanchez to the canvas on two more occasions in the fourth before the referee Jerry Cantu waved it off.