Devin Haney defends WBC title with dominant points win over Yuriorkis Gamboa

Devin Haney celebrates after defending his WBC lightweight belt

Devin Haney stayed on a collision course with Teofimo Lopez after defending his WBC lightweight belt with a wide points win over Yuriorkis Gamboa.

The talented 21-year-old was back in action following shoulder surgery and Haney eased to a commanding points victory over Gamboa to retain his WBC title with emphatic scores of 118-109, 120-107 and 120-107 in Los Angeles.

Haney holds the last remaining major belt in the division and has called for a clash with Lopez, who is the WBA, IBF and WBO unified champion following last month's stunning win over Ukrainian star Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Teofimo Lopez is the newly crowned unified king at lightweight

After an enforced absence due to injury, Haney settled into a rhythm in the early rounds of his return against Gamboa, controlling the Cuban with a precise jab.

Gamboa, a former world champion, tried to unsettle Haney in the third round with a firm right hand, but the champion replied with crunching body shots.

Haney began to showcase his speed, breaching Gamboa's defences with swift combinations, although the action would be interrupted by repeated clinches.

Haney displayed his superior speed in the early rounds

The 21-year-old was frustrated in his attempts to force a stoppage

A final warning was issued to Gamboa for grappling in the 10th, with Haney freeing up his arms to unload a looping left hook.

Gamboa was eventually docked a point in the 11th to extend a healthy lead for Haney, who sealed the 25th win of his unbeaten career in the 12th.

Luke Campbell faces Ryan Garcia next month

Britain's Luke Campbell can force his way into Haney's plans if he defeats the highly-rated Ryan Garcia in December, with the winner set to become mandatory challenger for the WBC belt.

Floyd Mayweather's protege Gervonta Davis could be another exciting opponent in a red-hot weight class after his dramatic knockout of Leo Santa Cruz last weekend.