Luke Campbell tests positive for coronavirus, Ryan Garcia fight postponed

Luke Campbell recently tested positive for coronavirus

Luke Campbell's fight against Ryan Garcia has been postponed after the British boxer tested positive for coronavirus.

Two-time world title challenger Campbell was due to compete against Garcia for the WBC interim lightweight title in America on December 5, but the fight will have to be rescheduled after the Brit's positive test was confirmed.

The 2012 Olympic champion has now recovered and is out of isolation but the two weeks of training that has been lost has hit his preparation for the huge bout, leaving the 33-year-old with no option but to pull out.

Unfortunately @luke11campbell tested positive for Covid 19. He has completed isolation and resumes training shortly but will not be fit for Dec 5. We are working on a new date with @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZNBoxing and only anticipate a very short delay to this great fight. — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) November 10, 2020

Campbell's promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed an alternative date will be sought soon and is only anticipating a short delay.

Campbell has not fought since his defeat to Vasiliy Lomachenko in August 2019 for the WBC, WBA and WBO lightweight world titles.