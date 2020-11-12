Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder: 'I take my hat off to AJ' for reaction to defeat, says WBC champion

Tyson Fury has praised Anthony Joshua’s "class" and "sportsmanlike" reaction to defeat – and questioned why Deontay Wilder has not reacted similarly.

Wilder has mentioned his ring-walk outfit, a bicep injury, a "disloyal" trainer and made unfounded allegations about his opponent's gloves as possible reasons for his loss to Fury.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Fury was impressed with how Joshua rebounded from losing to Andy Ruiz Jr to take revenge in a rematch: "Very class. Listen, we are rivals and have been for a long time but I have to speak truthfully.

Fury dismantled Wilder in their rematch

"He handled it like a man, he handled it very sportsmanlike, he took it in his stride.

"He knew he'd make a mistake. He didn't say why, he didn't make excuses, I didn't hear any excuses.

"He just said: 'Well done, see you next time'.

"I hope that I would conduct myself like that, as well, if it happened to me.

"We've seen it so much over the years - Wilder's excuses, David Haye's excuses, everybody who loses a fight for whatever reason they always say: 'I had a bad foot, a bad shoulder'.

"Either don't take the fight and have it postponed, or if you are going to take it, don't mention it afterwards! Don't take the glory from someone else's victory.

"I take my hat off to AJ. That was class.

"Providing we both come through our next fights I would like to think that me and Joshua will finally get made, both on top of our careers, both world heavyweight champions, twice next year hopefully."

Joshua will first defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Wilder still chasing Fury trilogy

Former WBC champion Wilder tweeted to Fury on Thursday morning: "The only thing I want from you is for you to honour your agreement and fight me.

"I gave you two shots when I didn't have to and it changed your life. Now it is time for you to be a man and give me my shot as you agreed to."

Fury had shelved plans for a trilogy fight with Wilder, claiming his rival wanted to postpone it until 2021.

He instead plans a UK homecoming in London on December 5, with Agit Kabayel expected to be his opponent.

Wilder is taking the dispute through a mediation process and his manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports: "I wouldn't go into it, if I didn't [hope for a positive outcome] but am sure they think so too."

Asked if he expected a ruling this year, Finkel said: "I would hope so, yes."

Wilder had previously broken his long silence by tweeting to Fury: "In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause.

"Now it is time for you to be a man and honour your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract."

Fury rose off the canvas dramatically in the 12th round of his first fight with Wilder, which ended in a draw, before conclusively winning the rematch inside the distance.