Taylor vs Gutierrez: Watch live stream of Katie Taylor's weigh-in ahead of Saturday's fight

Katie Taylor weighs in for her world title fight against Miriam Gutierrez today - and you can watch on our live stream.

Ireland's undisputed world lightweight champion faces Gutierrez on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, with Terri Harper and Rachel Ball also in action on an exciting bill at Wembley Arena.

Taylor's WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts are again at stake when she takes on Spaniard Gutierrez, who arrives in Britain with an unbeaten 13-fight record.

Terri Harper defends her WBC belt against Katharina Thanderz

Harper defends her WBC super-featherweight title against Katharina Thanderz after this summer's thrilling draw with fellow Brit Natasha Jonas.

Ball floored Shannon Courtenay during a points win at Fight Camp, but must now overcome Argentina's Jorgelina Guanini who has proven herself at the top level by winning the IBF super-flyweight belt.

