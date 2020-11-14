Kell Brook provokes fiery response from Terence Crawford at weigh-in for WBO welterweight title fight

Kell Brook made the welterweight limit for WBO title fight with Terence Crawford

Kell Brook provoked a fiery response from Terence Crawford at the final face-off as Britain's former world champion made weight for the WBO welterweight title fight.

The Sheffield man dismissed any doubts about him reaching the 147lbs mark for the first time in three years, coming in bang on the limit, while WBO champion Crawford was slightly lighter at 146.4lbs for their Las Vegas clash.

Brook then glared at Crawford from the other side of the stage, with the American becoming increasingly agitated as they traded heated words.

A former IBF champion, Brook does not need to meet a check weigh-in on the morning of the fight, and the absence of a rehydration clause means he is expected to carry a weight advantage into the ring.

"I look like a beast now," said Brook.

Crawford replied: "Cool. 170[lbs], 180[lbs], 200 [lbs], it don't matter. I'm going to fill up too."

Crawford is considered one of the sport's pound-for-pound best fighters having claimed world titles in three weight divisions, including becoming undisputed champion at super-lightweight.

Brook claimed the IBF belt with a points win over Shawn Porter in 2014, then stepped up to middleweight for a stoppage loss to Gennadiy Golovkin before his IBF title reign was ended by a knockout defeat to Errol Spence Jr.

