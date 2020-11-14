Taylor vs Gutierrez: Watch a free live stream of Katie Taylor, Terri Harper and Rachel Ball in title fights

Watch a free live steam of Katie Taylor's undisputed world title fight on an historic bill, which also features WBC champion Terri Harper and Rachel Ball.

The Irish star defends her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight belts against Miriam Gutierrez tonight at The SSE Arena, Wembley, live on Sky Sports and on YouTube, Facebook, the Sky Sports app and Skysports.com from 7pm.

Harper defends her WBC super-featherweight title against Katharina Thanderz after this summer's thrilling draw with fellow Brit Natasha Jonas.

Terri Harper defends her WBC super-featherweight belt

Ball floored Shannon Courtenay during a points win at Fight Camp, but must now battle Jorgelina Guanini for the WBC interim super-bantamweight belt.

John Docherty risks his perfect professional record against Jack Cullen in a domestic super-middleweight showdown.

Rachel Ball battles Jorgelina Guanini for the WBC interim title

Kash Farooq, the former British champion, also takes on Angel Aviles in a bantamweight fight.

Watch Katie Taylor, Terri Harper, Rachel Ball and an exciting bill tonight, from 7pm on Sky Sports, and on a free live stream on YouTube, Facebook, the Sky Sports app and Skysports.com.