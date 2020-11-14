Taylor vs Gutierrez: Rachel Ball defeats Jorgelina Guanini on points to claim interim WBC super-bantamweight belt

Rachel Ball defeated Jorgelina Guanini on points

Rachel Ball put her world title heartache behind her as she defeated Jorgelina Guanini on points to claim the interim WBC super-bantamweight belt.

Ball was denied a shot at the WBA bantamweight belt when replacement opponent Guanini could not make the weight limit, but she still completed a career-best win with scores of 99-91, 99-91 and 99-92 at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Sticking out a stiff jab, Ball probed the defences of the Argentine, who darted forward to deliver hooks in the opener.

Ball traded punches with Guanini at close range in the early rounds

Ball remained on the front foot in the second round, trying to find the range for her right hand, while Guanini replied with looping hooks in the third.

Despite her height advantage, Ball was drawn into exchanges at close quarters in the fourth, and the Midlands boxer tried to reassert control with crisp combinations in the fifth.

The Midlands boxer bullied Guanini in the closing stages

Ball added more spite to her work in the sixth, ramming in right hands, while she unloaded left hooks in the seventh.

With Guanini backing to the ropes, Ball tried to bully her with clubbing shots in the eighth, and maintained her determined assault to seal victory in the closing rounds.