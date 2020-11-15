Katie Taylor's trainer urges Amanda Serrano to 'stop ducking' Irish star

0:38 Katie Taylor floored Miriam Gutierrez during a dominant points win Katie Taylor floored Miriam Gutierrez during a dominant points win

Katie Taylor's trainer urged Amanda Serrano to "stop ducking" as Ireland's undisputed world champion admitted that she wants another "legacy" fight.

Taylor retained her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight belts with a unanimous decision win, flooring Miriam Gutierrez in the fourth round during a masterful display at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Discussing options for Taylor's next fight, trainer Ross Enamait called for a showdown with seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano, who could not agree terms earlier this year.

Taylor was a class above Miriam Gutierrez from the opening bell

The Irish star sent the Spaniard to the canvas in the fourth round

"There's a lot of girls out there," Enamait told Sky Sports. "Whether Serrano stops ducking, there's plenty of girls at 130[lbs], 135[lbs], 140[lbs].

"I think you know everybody who's out there as well as everybody else. Whoever wants to step up I guess."

Promoter Eddie Hearn listed a variety of fights for Taylor, including British and America-based opponents, and even a potential clash with MMA champion Cris Cyborg.

6:58 Taylor wants more historic nights as she aims to build an unbreakable legacy Taylor wants more historic nights as she aims to build an unbreakable legacy

"There isn't anyone she wouldn't fight," Hearn told Sky Sports. "You can go through them. Like Ross said, we've tried for the Serrano fight. We love the winner of Braekhus against McCaskill, that's the undisputed welterweight championship.

"You've got Chantelle Cameron, I think will be undisputed soon at 140, that's a big fight in 2021 as well. Natasha Jonas is up there, Terri Harper could come up from 130 when she's become undisputed. You've got Mikaela Mayer. There are just so many challenges, but the great news is she won't duck one of them.

"You couldn't suggest a fight that she would say no to, but she does want to push the boundaries. Cyborg is a great fight. We know it's a crossover fight with MMA, but honestly there are so many different options."

Natasha Jonas was part of the Sky Sports panel of experts and voiced her desire for a clash with Taylor, or a rematch with Terri Harper after they battled to a draw in a WBC super-featherweight title fight in the summer.

She's the one that everyone wants and she like Terri Harper is the one with the target on her back. Natasha Jonas

"I mean who wouldn't [want to fight Taylor]," said Jonas. "She's talking about legacy. Especially people in and around my weight division, she is the big name. She's the one that everyone wants and she like Terri Harper is the one with the target on her back.

"I've said since the Harper fight and since before, if you've got a title, from 130 to 140, I'm coming."

Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson added: "Katie against Natasha, why not? That would be mad.

"I can remember watching them at [London] 2012 [Games], it was just bonkers. I can imagine that kind of atmosphere starting all over again."

I just want to make history in this sport, and I just want to inspire the next generation. Katie Taylor

Taylor insists she is still sharpening her skills at the age of 34, motivated by her burning ambition to become one of the sport's greatest champions.

"I feel like we're just going to get better and better over these next few years," said Taylor.

"As Eddie and Ross said, there is no shortage of big fights out there. It is all about legacy, I keep mentioning that word legacy. I feel like I'm saying the same things over and over again. I just want to make history in this sport, and I just want to inspire the next generation.

"People still haven't seen the best of me. I'm going to improve. I'm going to get better and better."