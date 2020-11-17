Katie Taylor's undisputed lightweight world title defence draws more than two million views across UK and Ireland

0:38 Watch Katie Taylor knock Miriam Gutierrez down here Watch Katie Taylor knock Miriam Gutierrez down here

Katie Taylor's masterful undisputed lightweight world title defence against Miriam Gutierrez at The SSE Arena, Wembley, drew more than two million views across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Sky Sports made the historic world title triple-header, featuring Terri Harper and Rachel Ball, available to all, customers and non-subscribers alike, via multiple digital platforms including their YouTube channel, Facebook page and website; www.skysports.com.

The fight generated more than 1.5 million views on Facebook, 550k on Sky Sports' YouTube live stream, across Sky Sports' website and apps there were 227k views, and it reached over 600k viewers on Sky Sports' TV platform, making it a bumper night for new audiences.

Rachel Ball, Katie Taylor, Terri Harper won on an historic night

6:58 Katie Taylor says she wants more historic nights as she aims to build an unbreakable legacy in boxing Katie Taylor says she wants more historic nights as she aims to build an unbreakable legacy in boxing

As part of Sky Sports' commitment to women's sport - first announced back in March - the move came with the aim of ensuring elite women's sport is more widely available to the public through both increasing its existing coverage and by strengthening its digital output.

Irish star Taylor looked phenomenal as she completely outclassed her WBA mandatory challenger in the evening's main event, dropping the tough Spaniard in the fourth round on route to a unanimous decision that improved her unbeaten record to 17-0.

0:53 Terri Harper defends her WBC world super-featherweight title after stopping Katharina Thanderz in the ninth round Terri Harper defends her WBC world super-featherweight title after stopping Katharina Thanderz in the ninth round

Earlier in the night, Denaby's WBC and IBO super-featherweight ruler Harper stopped Norway's Katharina Thanderz in nine rounds to retain her belts and Ball picked up the Interim WBC super-bantamweight title by outpointing Argentina's Jorgelina Guanini.

Matchroom Sport Managing Director Eddie Hearn said: "What a night and what a monumental moment on Saturday. This huge audience got to see a great night of boxing and a performance of pound-for-pound quality.

"We have made tremendous strides in women's boxing but the job is still only half done. Together with these great athletes, we will continue to push the boundaries."

1:45 Rachel Ball has set her sights on the WBA bantamweight title after beating Jorgelina Guanini Rachel Ball has set her sights on the WBA bantamweight title after beating Jorgelina Guanini

Adam Smith, Sky Sports' Head of Boxing Development said: "We're thrilled with the fantastic viewing figures, on all platforms, for a truly momentous evening of women's title fights, topped by Katie Taylor's masterful performance.

"Rachel Ball produced a fantastic win, the launch pad for her to pursue world titles, while Terri Harper was composed and clinical in her defence of the WBC super-featherweight belt. It was then Katie Taylor's time to produce a punch perfect display. Simply dazzling.

"Katie is an unbelievable ambassador for the sport and we decided to stream her historic fight night for free, a sign of our long-term commitment to women's sport with Matchroom. We've started something special as we continue to showcase the best talent in women's boxing on Sky Sports."